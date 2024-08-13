Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell at Kentucky Center

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Brown Forman Midnite Ramble Series Presents Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell with special guest Tom Hambridge Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. Buddy Guy has received 8 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time." Tom Hambridge is a three-time Grammy winning producer, songwriter & drummer. He has recorded with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Keith Richards, Van Morrison, Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck, Gregg Allman, Chuck Berry, Susan Tedeschi and Johnny Winter to name a few.

For more information, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/