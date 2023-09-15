× Expand Bulls & Barrels Rodeo Bulls & Barrels Rodeo

Bulls & Barrels Rodeo at Taylor County Fairgrounds

Campbellsville High School FFA proudly presents the 2nd annual BULLS & BARRELS Rodeo and Festival! Make your way down to the Taylor County Fairgrounds on September 15 and 16 for a 2 day, family fun event! Plenty to do, see and experience with bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting, inflatables and games for the kids, music concerts and more!

Tickets are $10.00 for Friday night or $20 for both Friday & Saturday!

Friday night is all about the kids! Bring your young cowboys and cowgirls to participate in mutton bustin', steer riding, chicken catching, calf catching, mini bull riding and local youth barrel racing!

For more information call 270-469-0006 or visit cvillebullsandbarrels.com