Bulls & Barrels Rodeo at Taylor County Fairgrounds

Campbellsville High School FFA proudly presents the 2nd annual BULLS & BARRELS Rodeo and Festival! Make your way down to the Taylor County Fairgrounds on September 15 and 16 for a 2 day, family fun event! Plenty to do, see and experience with bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting, inflatables and games for the kids, music concerts and more!

Saturday will be a fun filled day the whole family can enjoy! The morning starts off with a car & bike show, followed by a Speedway Reunion, the line up for the music concerts is a must see and stick around for the Bulls & Barrels Rodeo that night!

Tickets are $15.00 for Saturday night or $20 for both Friday & Saturday!

For more information call 270-469-0006 or visit cvillebullsandbarrels.com