Bulls, Bands, & Barrels - Alltech Arena

THIS AIN’T YOUR GRANDPAPPY’S RODEO! Bulls, Bands & Barrels is the premier western sports competition and live entertainment experience, bringing together rodeo and live music fans in professional arenas and rodeo facilities across the United States. BBB features competitive bull riding, barrel racing and bullfighting which are considered the most exciting rodeo events today. Join us for an exciting evening – which will have you on the edge of your seat and guaranteed to thrill!

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more information, please visit kyhorsepark.com/