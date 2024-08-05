× Expand Bullwhip Rodeo Bullwhip Rodeo

Bullwhip Rodeo at Hopkins County Fair Grounds

The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair is excited to announce another arena event! August 5th and the 6th, Bullwhip Rodeo 1 will be putting on a show starting at 7:30! They are even bringing in a funny man, so be ready for lots of laughs and fun.

Information:

Call-in will be August 4th (931)-644-6013

Mutton Bustin (Ages 8 and under)

Pee-Wee Bull Riding (Ages 13 and under)

Tie Down Roping

Break Away Roping

Team Roping

Wild Steer Ride (3 Person Teams)(Anyone can enter)

Calf Scramble (Ages 9-13)

Trick Riding

Pee Wee Barrels (Ages 8 and under)

Junior Barrels (Ages 9-17)

Pro Barrels

Pro Bull Riding

For more information call James (931)-397-1380 or visit on Facebook