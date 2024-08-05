Bullwhip Rodeo at Hopkins County Fair Grounds
Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair is excited to announce another arena event! August 5th and the 6th, Bullwhip Rodeo 1 will be putting on a show starting at 7:30! They are even bringing in a funny man, so be ready for lots of laughs and fun.
Information:
Call-in will be August 4th (931)-644-6013
Mutton Bustin (Ages 8 and under)
Pee-Wee Bull Riding (Ages 13 and under)
Tie Down Roping
Break Away Roping
Team Roping
Wild Steer Ride (3 Person Teams)(Anyone can enter)
Calf Scramble (Ages 9-13)
Trick Riding
Pee Wee Barrels (Ages 8 and under)
Junior Barrels (Ages 9-17)
Pro Barrels
Pro Bull Riding
For more information call James (931)-397-1380 or visit on Facebook