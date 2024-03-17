× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Bunny Porch Ornament

Bunny Porch Ornament Craft - John W. Black Community Center

$45 + tax per person

Get creative and paint a cute bunny to display on your porch for Spring. All materials will be supplied for this fun and creative class. Grab your friends and make a fun afternoon of it!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/