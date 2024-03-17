Bunny Porch Ornament Craft - John W. Black Community Center
John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031
Bunny Porch Ornament
$45 + tax per person
Get creative and paint a cute bunny to display on your porch for Spring. All materials will be supplied for this fun and creative class. Grab your friends and make a fun afternoon of it!
Info
Crafts, Parents, Workshops