Bunny Porch Ornament Craft - John W. Black Community Center

to

John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031

Bunny Porch Ornament Craft - John W. Black Community Center

$45 + tax per person

Get creative and paint a cute bunny to display on your porch for Spring. All materials will be supplied for this fun and creative class. Grab your friends and make a fun afternoon of it!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031
Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.225.0655
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Bunny Porch Ornament Craft - John W. Black Community Center - 2024-03-17 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bunny Porch Ornament Craft - John W. Black Community Center - 2024-03-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bunny Porch Ornament Craft - John W. Black Community Center - 2024-03-17 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bunny Porch Ornament Craft - John W. Black Community Center - 2024-03-17 14:00:00 ical