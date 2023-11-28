× Expand Burnside, KY Burnside Christmas Island

Burnside Christmas Island - General Burnside Island State Park

This much-loved holiday tradition returned several years ago after a long hiatus. General Burnside Island State Park, located off Lake Cumberland, transforms into Christmas Island for the holidays, showcasing an impressive light show with thousands of lights and fun holiday displays from mid-November through December.

For more Burnside events visit www.visitburnside.com/events/. For more info on The Kentucky Wildlands visit explorekywildlands.com.