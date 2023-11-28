Burnside Christmas Island - General Burnside Island State Park
to
General Burnside Island State Park Boat Ramp 8801 South Highway 27, Burnside, Kentucky 42519
Burnside, KY
Burnside Christmas Island
Burnside Christmas Island - General Burnside Island State Park
This much-loved holiday tradition returned several years ago after a long hiatus. General Burnside Island State Park, located off Lake Cumberland, transforms into Christmas Island for the holidays, showcasing an impressive light show with thousands of lights and fun holiday displays from mid-November through December.
For more Burnside events visit www.visitburnside.com/events/. For more info on The Kentucky Wildlands visit explorekywildlands.com.