Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Busy Builders Summer Camp at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

Put on your hard hats and get ready to go on a building adventure! Join us as we make our way through time by constructing waddle and dab structures like the American Indians, raise up a class log cabin, build bridges and test their strength, learn about Kentucky’s renowned architects and innovators that helped create positive change in the Commonwealth.

For more information, please call 502.564.1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events

Info

History, Kids & Family
502.564.1792
