Campbellsville University Online 5K5K

CU Online 5K5K

Join RPBC on March 9th to have fun at the CU Online 5K 5K! The course, which will be released soon, rolls across campus with little elevation gain while giving a tour of the growing campus. This is the perfect run or walk opportunity to stretch the legs as the warmer temperatures, flowers, and spring season follows. Early registrations get an awesome t-shirt to remember the day by. Sign up now to claim yours and get on the start list! We encourage you to bring your family, new runners, co-workers, and anyone you want to get out and enjoy a 5K with.

The CU Online 5K 5K is a decade in the making. Over the past 10 years, CU Online has seen over 5,000 students cross the graduation stage receiving their degrees from a fully-online program. These alumni are from over 40 states and 20 countries.

To commemorate this achievement, Campbellsville University Online is inviting those alumni, plus current faculty, students and staff, and race enthusiasts of all kinds to Campbellsville, KY, and to the campus of Campbellsville University for a 5K run/walk.

For every sign-up fee received, $15 will go to the CU Online scholarship fund to help future fully-online students reach their finish line. By running in this event, you are helping someone you may never meet but who will be forever thankful for your support and generosity.

If you have any questions about this race, please contact the race director at josh@rocketpowerbrand.com or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Campbellsville/CUOnline5K