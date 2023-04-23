Campbellsville University’s Derby Rose Gala

Campbellsville University will host the 13th edition of the Derby Rose Gala at Swan’s Landing, 2930 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Ky., Friday, April 23.

A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6 p.m.

Cost to attend is $125 per person, with $90 of the ticket cost going toward a gift credit to the scholarship fund, which is tax-deductible.

Deadline to RSVP is April 10, and you can RSVP at nrburdette@campbellsville.edu

