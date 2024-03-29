Candlelight: From Bach to The Beatles - Louisville
to
Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Get your tickets now to discover the music of From Bach to The Beatles at Actors Theatre of Louisville under the gentle glow of candlelight.
Candlelight: From Bach to The Beatles - Louisville
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Louisville.
General Info📍 Venue: Actors Theatre of Louisville📅 Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector⏳ Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)👤 Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult♿ Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant❓ View the FAQs for this event here🪑 Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone🕯️ If you would like to book a private concert (min 15+ people), please click here🎻 Check out all the Candlelight concerts in Louisville🎁 To treat your friends and family to a Candlelight gift card, click here
Tentative Program
Bach:
Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048: I. Allegro
Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude
Ave Maria (Bach / Gounod)
Concerto for 2 Violins in D Minor, BWV 1043: I. Vivace
The Beatles:
I Want to Hold Your Hand
Yesterday
Blackbird
Strawberry Fields Forever
All You Need Is Love
Eleanor Rigby
Michelle
Love Me Do
Something
In My Life
Hey Jude
Here Comes the Sun
Come Together
Performers
Listeso String Quartet
Reviews of Candlelight Concerts💬 Dixie L. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Incredible talented and entertaining. The venue was beautiful:) so thankful for a beautiful experience."💬 Angela Z. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Absolutely fabulous! Such talent and beautifully played. The musicians dispositions really made the night extra special."💬 Holly H. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Very well run and the very talented musicians were great!"
For more information, please visit cli.re/61457-candlelight-from-bach-to-the-beatles