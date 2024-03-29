Candlelight: From Bach to The Beatles - Louisville

× Expand Fever Get your tickets now to discover the music of From Bach to The Beatles at Actors Theatre of Louisville under the gentle glow of candlelight.

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Louisville. Get your tickets now to discover the music of From Bach to The Beatles at Actors Theatre of Louisville under the gentle glow of candlelight.

General Info📍 Venue: Actors Theatre of Louisville📅 Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector⏳ Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)👤 Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult♿ Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant❓ View the FAQs for this event here🪑 Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone🕯️ If you would like to book a private concert (min 15+ people), please click here🎻 Check out all the Candlelight concerts in Louisville🎁 To treat your friends and family to a Candlelight gift card, click here

Tentative Program

Bach:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048: I. Allegro

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude

Ave Maria (Bach / Gounod)

Concerto for 2 Violins in D Minor, BWV 1043: I. Vivace

The Beatles:

I Want to Hold Your Hand

Yesterday

Blackbird

Strawberry Fields Forever

All You Need Is Love

Eleanor Rigby

Michelle

Love Me Do

Something

In My Life

Hey Jude

Here Comes the Sun

Come Together

Performers

Listeso String Quartet

Reviews of Candlelight Concerts💬 Dixie L. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Incredible talented and entertaining. The venue was beautiful:) so thankful for a beautiful experience."💬 Angela Z. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Absolutely fabulous! Such talent and beautifully played. The musicians dispositions really made the night extra special."💬 Holly H. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐: "Very well run and the very talented musicians were great!"

