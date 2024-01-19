Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer - Louisville

× Expand Fever Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Louisville. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Hans Zimmer at Actors Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.

General Info
📍 Venue: Actors Theatre of Louisville
📅 Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector
⏳ Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)
👤 Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
♿ Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant

Tentative Program

“Time” from Inception

“This Land” from The Lion King

“Zooster’s Breakout” from Madagascar

“Supermarine” from Dunkirk

“Honor” from The Pacific

“A Dark Knight” from The Dark Knight

Wonder Woman Suite

Gladiator Suite

“Cornfield Chase” from Interstellar

Dune Suite

“Discombobulate” from Sherlock Holmes

Pirates of the Caribbean Suite

Performers

Listeso String Quartet

