Canvas Paint Party - John W. Black Community Center

Oldham County Parks and Recreation Canvas Paint Party

Canvas Paint Party

$45 per person/Must register by January 15, 2024

Join Oldham County Parks and Recreation for a fun afternoon at the Canvas Paint Party. No artistic talent needed to create beautiful paintings. Participate in this painting party and discover your hidden talent. Instruction provided by Travel Art Parties LLC.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/