Canvas Paint Party - John W. Black Community Center
to
John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Parks and Recreation
Canvas Paint Party
$45 per person/Must register by January 15, 2024
Join Oldham County Parks and Recreation for a fun afternoon at the Canvas Paint Party. No artistic talent needed to create beautiful paintings. Participate in this painting party and discover your hidden talent. Instruction provided by Travel Art Parties LLC.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Crafts, Parents, Workshops