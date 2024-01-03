Canvas Paint Party - John W. Black Community Center

to

John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031

Canvas Paint Party

$45 per person/Must register by January 15, 2024

Join Oldham County Parks and Recreation for a fun afternoon at the Canvas Paint Party. No artistic talent needed to create beautiful paintings. Participate in this painting party and discover your hidden talent. Instruction provided by Travel Art Parties LLC.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031
Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.225.0655
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Canvas Paint Party - John W. Black Community Center - 2024-01-03 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Canvas Paint Party - John W. Black Community Center - 2024-01-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Canvas Paint Party - John W. Black Community Center - 2024-01-03 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Canvas Paint Party - John W. Black Community Center - 2024-01-03 14:00:00 ical