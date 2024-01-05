Caravan Comedy Contest Early Qualifier - Louisville

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

Jan. 5 Caravan Comedy Contest early qualifier

Join us at The Caravan Comedy Club for an opening round of the Caravan Comedy Contest.

12 comics will be doing their best to make you laugh and get to the finals.

The Caravan Comedy Contest winner will get a paid feature spot at The Caravan and Krackpots in Ohio and a cash prize.

The audience helps decide who advances.

For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/54738/t/tickets

502.724.8311
