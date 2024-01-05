Caravan Comedy Contest Late Qualifier - Louisville

to

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

Jan. 5 Caravan Comedy Contest late qualifier

Join us at The Caravan Comedy Club for an opening round of the Caravan Comedy Contest.

12 comics will be doing their best to make you laugh and get to the finals.

The Caravan Comedy Contest winner will get a paid feature spot at The Caravan and Krackpots in Ohio and a cash prize.

The audience helps decide who advances.

For more information, please visit cli.re/54739-jan.-5-caravan-comedy-contest-late-qualifier

Info

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Comedy
502.724.8311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Caravan Comedy Contest Late Qualifier - Louisville - 2024-01-05 21:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Caravan Comedy Contest Late Qualifier - Louisville - 2024-01-05 21:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Caravan Comedy Contest Late Qualifier - Louisville - 2024-01-05 21:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Caravan Comedy Contest Late Qualifier - Louisville - 2024-01-05 21:30:00 ical