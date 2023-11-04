Carnegie Classics: Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? - Lexington

Carnegie Classics: Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Humans and Replicants (18+) are invited to walk along the pages of Philip K. Dick's 1968 cyberpunk dystopian novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" on Saturday, November 4, 7-11PM at the Carnegie Center. Explore sounds and visuals designed to awaken empathy and prove our humanity. Come dressed in your 80s / post-apocalyptic best for a literary experience you won't forget!

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org/