Casting Crowns at The Louisville Palace

The Palace Theatre is a music venue in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, located in the city's theater district, on the east side of Fourth Street, between Broadway and Chestnut Street. It has a seating capacity of 2,800 people and is owned by Live Nation.

Since it's opening in 1928, millions of patrons have come to The Louisville Palace for the finest movies and best in live entertainment. A treasure to generations of Louisvillians, the theatre's legacy as Louisville's place for entertainment continues!

For more information call 800.745.3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com