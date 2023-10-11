Caudill College’s Justice Festival

Morehead State’s Caudill College of Humanities and Social Sciences is hosting the Justice Festival Wednesday, Oct. 11. This is the third year for the event, which seeks to draw attention to important social justice issues such as poverty, gender inequality, criminal justice reform, and others with a day of lectures, presentations, and discussion panels. The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Henry Cunningham, director of community engagement at the University of Louisville (UofL). Cunningham co-founded and co-directed UofL’s International Service Learning Program. He has an extensive international and community development background, having conducted developmental work in several countries. He was assigned to the United Nations, where he worked on sustainable development in developing countries. Cunningham’s address will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in room 329 of the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC). “Since its inception, the Justice Festival has become an important part of MSU campus life. It offers faculty, staff, students, and the Rowan County community the opportunity to meet in an inclusive environment that fosters the sharing of research, resources, and tools for those who earnestly seek social justice reforms in their communities,” said Dr. Benjamin Fitzpatrick, assistant professor of history. “The Justice Festival seeks to facilitate difficult but constructive dialogues about social justice issues for the University community and Rowan County at large.” View Justice Festival Schedule of Events To learn more about MSU’s Caudill College of Humanities and Social Sciences, email ccahss@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2650.

