Celebrations - Springtime at Oldham County Public Library

Celebrations - Springtime

Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch

FREE/For Adults.

Springtime and eggs just go together. Join library staff at the Crestwood Branch as they try a technique of decorating Easter eggs using nail polish.

For question call the Crestwood Branch at 502.241.1108 or email juliar@oldhampl.org.

Crafts, Parents, Workshops
