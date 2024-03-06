Celebrations - Springtime at Oldham County Public Library

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Celebrations - Springtime

Celebrations - Springtime

Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch

FREE/For Adults.

Springtime and eggs just go together. Join library staff at the Crestwood Branch as they try a technique of decorating Easter eggs using nail polish.

For question call the Crestwood Branch at 502.241.1108 or email juliar@oldhampl.org.