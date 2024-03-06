Celebrations - Springtime at Oldham County Public Library
to
Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
×
Oldham County Public Library
Celebrations - Springtime
Celebrations - Springtime
Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch
FREE/For Adults.
Springtime and eggs just go together. Join library staff at the Crestwood Branch as they try a technique of decorating Easter eggs using nail polish.
For question call the Crestwood Branch at 502.241.1108 or email juliar@oldhampl.org.
Info
Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Parents, Workshops