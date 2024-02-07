Celebrations - Valentine's Day at Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch

Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Celebrations - Valentine's Day

FREE/For Adults.

It’s the month for all things hearts. Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch to use felt hearts to make a Cupid's Arrow Wall Hanging. For questions, email juliar@oldhampl.org.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Education & Learning, Parents, Workshops
502.241.1108
please enable javascript to view
