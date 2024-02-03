Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack – Pack the Sack Louisville

× Expand Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter Pack the Sack Logos/Louisville Pack the SackCelebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter

Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack – Pack the Sack 2024

The Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter, which helps feed local school-age kids on weekends, will once again host its popular celebrity chef event in early 2024, benefiting local JCPS students. Tickets are now available for the Celebrity Chefs – Pack the Sack event on February 3, 2024, at The Olmsted, featuring local Food Network stars.

The night will include world-class food from Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Jackie Joseph of JJ Bakes & Co., and Best Baker in America winner. A third celebrity chef will soon be announced.

Attendees can also bid on more upscale experiences and adventures than ever before during this year's live and silent auctions. Guests will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with the chefs throughout the night.

Funds raised from ticket sales and the live and silent auctions will be used to provide weekend food to school-aged children in Louisville – some who may otherwise not eat until they return to school on Monday.

To purchase tickets to the Pack the Sack event, visit louisville.blessingsinabackpack.org/gva_event/pack-the-sack/.