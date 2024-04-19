× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Celebrity Curtain Call and The Princess Bride

Celebrity Curtain Call with The Princess Bride - Lexington Children's Theatre

D&D Machinery Movers is proud to present Celebrity Curtain Call and The Princess Bride –

Celebrating 14 years of Lexington Children’s Theatre’s beloved one-night-only event!

Your ticket includes admission to our celebrity presentation, unlimited munchies from Puccini’s, two drink tickets, and desserts. This year’s celebrity cast will perform the classic novel, The Princess Bride! Your contribution to LCT is invaluable - your gift will help bring the creativity, compassion, and community of theatre arts to over 130,000 children per year throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.

Friday, April 19, 2023 at 6:30pm

Where: Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short Street

Early Bird Rate (before March 22, 2024): $90/ticket OR $540 for table of six

Regular Rate: $110/ticket OR $660 for table of six

All attendees must be 21+

For more information, please visit lctonstage.org/special-events/curtain-call/