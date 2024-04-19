Celebrity Curtain Call with The Princess Bride - Lexington Children's Theatre
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Celebrity Curtain Call and The Princess Bride
D&D Machinery Movers is proud to present Celebrity Curtain Call and The Princess Bride –
Celebrating 14 years of Lexington Children’s Theatre’s beloved one-night-only event!
Your ticket includes admission to our celebrity presentation, unlimited munchies from Puccini’s, two drink tickets, and desserts. This year’s celebrity cast will perform the classic novel, The Princess Bride! Your contribution to LCT is invaluable - your gift will help bring the creativity, compassion, and community of theatre arts to over 130,000 children per year throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.
Friday, April 19, 2023 at 6:30pm
Where: Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short Street
Early Bird Rate (before March 22, 2024): $90/ticket OR $540 for table of six
Regular Rate: $110/ticket OR $660 for table of six
All attendees must be 21+
For more information, please visit lctonstage.org/special-events/curtain-call/