Champagne Night at Barn8 - Goshen

Champagne Night at Barn8

$200 per person.

Experience an evening of pure elegance at Champagne Night at Barn8 on Hermitage Farm. This exclusive event offers a sumptuous four-course dinner thoughtfully paired with rare and exclusive champagnes and sparkling wines, some of which are unavailable anywhere else in Kentucky. Begin your evening in style with a cocktail hour in the enchanting greenhouse and gardens, complete with delectable passed appetizers.

An advanced sommelier will be on hand to provide insights into each champagne and sparkling wine, enhancing your appreciation. And for those who wish to take home a piece of the magic, retail bottles of the featured wines will be available for purchase.

With only 50 tickets available, this is an intimate affair you won’t want to miss. Tickets are priced at $200 per person, offering exceptional value for an extraordinary evening of culinary delights and sparkling indulgence. Elevate your palate and join us for a night of exquisite flavors and effervescent memories at Champagne Night – reserve your spot today! Cheers to an unforgettable experience!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/