Chase the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

× Expand South Oldham Rotary Club Chase the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt

Chase the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt

$25 carload.

Beverage & Participation Cost: $50/carload and includes four 3rd Turn Beverage Tokens.

The South Oldham Rotary Club, in conjunction with 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, presents the 4th Annual South Oldham Rotary Club Scavenger Hunt. Participants in this year’s Scavenger Hunt will answer clues that will take them all around Oldham County, as they “Chase The Rainbow” to their final destination. A $250 Grand Prize will be awarded to the best St Patrick’s themed car and passengers who complete the entire course, voted on by the community. The event will start at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center and end at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, where an after party will be held starting at 4 pm. There will be Bounce Houses, Corn Hole, Music, and Face Painting for all who participate. 100% of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit graduating seniors that live in Oldham County. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

Time: Heats will be assigned starting at 2 pm.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/