Chris Janson - Mountain Arts Center Prestonsburg

“Live legacy in the making” (Rolling Stone)

Chris Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, celebrated entertainer, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer/songwriter. The ACM Award-winner has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. Both his inspiring hit “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, 3x Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists – making Janson one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times.

“Buy Me A Boat” was also recognized as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his 2019 album Real Friends, and follow-up “Done” each topped the country charts, bringing his total of No. 1 songs to four – and the hit-maker is entering a new chapter with his fourth studio album All In, out now. The fully loaded 16-track project finds Janson demonstrating the range of his artistry, featuring all-star collaborations with Eric Church and Travis Tritt.

The album’s “blazing, high-octane” (MusicRow) opening track “Keys to the Country” is now playing on country radio. In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”) and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”). With more than seven billion airplay impressions to date and nearly two billion career streams, Janson is, more than ever, All In.

The Mountain Arts Center is State-of-the-Art venue that plays host to National Headlining Acts..

In October of 1996, the MAC hosted its grand opening and the music and cultural fabric of Eastern Kentucky has not been the same since. This beautiful facility houses a 1,044 seat theater, several large meeting rooms, a commercial recording studio, an art gallery, an arts education room and several individual instruction practice rooms.

For more information, please visit macarts.com/