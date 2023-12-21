Christmas Bird Count - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Christmas Bird Count

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Visit Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve on December 21st and 28th to participate in the Christmas Bird Count organized by the National Audubon Society. This nationwide survey of birds is an enjoyable way to help scientists monitor bird populations around the country. We will try and spot and track as many species as possible. Expect to see winter birds like Dark-eyed Juncos, Eastern Bluebirds, Golden-crowned Kinglets, Woodpeckers, and many more!

Register for Bird Count 12/21: creaseymahannaturepreserve.org/event/22184/

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
