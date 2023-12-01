Christmas Carol Untold - Thomas More College

Christmas Carol Untold

When the ghost of Charles Dickens hijacks a local production of “A Christmas Carol,” holiday hijinks ensue. Be one of the first to see the world premiere of this brand-new holiday play written by Northern Kentucky playwrights Zach Robinson and Alexx Robinson specifically for Thomas More University. Intended for audiences 15 years of age and over. General Admission $10 | Free for current Thomas More students.

Purchase tickets at tmuky.us/tmtheatre