Christmas Celebration & Vendor Fair - The Spotlight Playhouse Berea
to
The Spotlight Playhouse 214 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Spotlight
Christmas Celebration
Christmas Celebration & Vendor Fair
Join us for our annual Christmas Celebration at the Spotlight Playhouse!
Includes:
10am-4pm Vendor fair
10am-12pm Pictures with Santa
10am-4pm Silent auction preview
10am-4pm Playhouse Tours
11:30am Finding Nemo Auditions
8pm Enchanted Bookshop Christmas performance
Open rehearsals all day
Food trucks...Barnyard BBQ & Kyle's Kitchen
More details on the silent auction to come!
If you are interested in signing up for the vendor fair please fill out the Google form here: tinyurl.com/SpotlightChristmas2023
For more information, please visit thespotlightplayhouse.com