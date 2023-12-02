Christmas Celebration & Vendor Fair - The Spotlight Playhouse Berea

to

The Spotlight Playhouse 214 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Christmas Celebration & Vendor Fair

Join us for our annual Christmas Celebration at the Spotlight Playhouse!

Includes:

10am-4pm Vendor fair

10am-12pm Pictures with Santa

10am-4pm Silent auction preview

10am-4pm Playhouse Tours

11:30am Finding Nemo Auditions

8pm Enchanted Bookshop Christmas performance

Open rehearsals all day

Food trucks...Barnyard BBQ & Kyle's Kitchen

More details on the silent auction to come!

If you are interested in signing up for the vendor fair please fill out the Google form here: tinyurl.com/SpotlightChristmas2023

For more information, please visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info

The Spotlight Playhouse 214 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859.756.0011
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Celebration & Vendor Fair - The Spotlight Playhouse Berea - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Celebration & Vendor Fair - The Spotlight Playhouse Berea - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Celebration & Vendor Fair - The Spotlight Playhouse Berea - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Celebration & Vendor Fair - The Spotlight Playhouse Berea - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 ical