Christmas Cocktail Class at Down One Bourbon Bar Louisville
Down One Bourbon Bar 321 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Tuesday, December 12, 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Play mixologist for a day and learn how to craft three holiday-inspired cocktails that are also perfect for recreating at any upcoming holiday parties with the hotel’s talented Beverage Curator, Frances Leary. Visitors will also be served light appetizers from the restaurant and are welcome to enjoy dinner following the class.
- Price: $40 per person
For more information, please visit galthouse.com
