Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2024

The Christmas Gift and Decor show is the largest free admission Christmas Gift show in the nation consisting of over 750 booths of dealers selling gifts, crafts, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, toys and more. Friday 11am-7pm, Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday 11am-5pm. Free admission. Free meet and greet with Santa.

For more information, please visit stewartpromotions.com

Info

Kids & Family, Markets, Vacation & Holiday
502.456.2244
