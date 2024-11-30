Christmas Lights of Bondville

When Robert James began renting property to Gordon Brandenburg, he did not know it would lead to a shared hobby of Christmas lights. Both men have 30+ years electrical training and they both love collecting and restoring Christmas lights and decorations. When they began decorating the farm on Bondville Road, the goal was for the display to be pure personal enjoyment. But the citizens of Mercer County were having none of that. Soon the word spread, and people were driving from all over the Bluegrass to see the lights.

Visitors are transported from a one lane road in Salvisa to a Christmas wonderland, with illuminated trees, candy canes, characters, elves, animals, stars, and roped lights vividly cast their glow into the night. Visitors slow down to see how much detail goes into the display. Attendees are asked to tune their car radios to 93.7 FM and listen to Christmas music as they drive through the three-acre display.

The tunnel of lights near the back of the farm was added was added in 2020. All of the display lights are now LED, which is much better for the electric bill.

Visiting the Christmas Lights of Bondville is always free of charge, but there is a donation box. The Christmas Lights are at 510 Bondville Road in Salvisa.

For more information call (800) 355-9192 or visit mercercountyky.com