Christmas Through the Ages - Memorial United Methodist Church Elizabethtown

Memorial United Methodist Church 631 N. Miles St., Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Get into the Christmas spirit by enjoying choral classics, carols, and beautiful sounds of the season, including portions from Vivaldi's Gloria. Chamber ensemble, piano, and organ accompaniment. Including special guest Heart of Kentucky Chorus.

Adults $5, Students free.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
