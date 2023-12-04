Christmas Through the Ages - Memorial United Methodist Church Elizabethtown
to
Memorial United Methodist Church 631 N. Miles St., Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
×
Matt McDougal Media
The Elizabethtown Choral Society
Christmas Through the Ages
Get into the Christmas spirit by enjoying choral classics, carols, and beautiful sounds of the season, including portions from Vivaldi's Gloria. Chamber ensemble, piano, and organ accompaniment. Including special guest Heart of Kentucky Chorus.
Adults $5, Students free.
For more information, please visit on Facebook
Info
Memorial United Methodist Church 631 N. Miles St., Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs