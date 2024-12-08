Christmas at the Cumberlands - University of the Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands 6178 College Station Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769

Christmas at the Cumberlands is a holiday tradition featuring performances by the Chorale, Concert Band, Percussion Ensemble, Cumberland Voices, Flute Choir and Brass Ensemble. Rollins Center. Free and open to the public.

For more information, please call 606.539.4332 or visit ucumberlands.edu/music

Concerts & Live Music
606.539.4332
