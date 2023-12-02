Christmas in Kentucky - Kentucky Museum

Kentucky Museum

Christmas in Kentucky

Date: Saturday, December 2nd, 2023

Time:11:00am - 2:00pm

Location: Kentucky Museum

Description:

Join us as the Kentucky Museum hosts its sixteenth annual holiday event Christmas in Kentucky. This free, family-oriented event has become a holiday tradition with many area residents. Conveniently scheduled after the Jaycee Christmas Parade, Christmas in Kentucky is guaranteed to put guests of all ages in the holiday spirit!

Christmas in Kentucky always incorporates the holiday spirit with the WKU spirit. Big Red will be weaving his own special brand of magic, while carols are sung by the amazing Treblemakers. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hearing Christmas wishes, along with Mr. Magic performing several shows, and a balloon twister whipping up fun creations. Gingerbread and hot cider will be served in the Felts log house next to the Museum.

Children love the ornament making in the museum's beautiful Kentucky Room. A variety of activities are staffed by WKU Delta Zetas, and the WKU Chemistry Club.

For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/