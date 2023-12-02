Christmas in Kentucky - The Kentucky Museum Bowling Green
Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Kentucky Museum
Join us as the Kentucky Museum hosts its sixteenth annual holiday event Christmas in Kentucky. This free, family-oriented event has become a holiday tradition with many area residents. Conveniently scheduled after the Jaycee Christmas Parade, Christmas in Kentucky is guaranteed to put guests of all ages in the holiday spirit!
For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/education/christmas_in_ky.php