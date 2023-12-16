Christmas with The Annie Moses Band - The Carson Center Paducah
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Christmas with The Annie Moses Band, Dec. 16
The Annie Moses Band will celebrate the reason for the season at Paducah’s Carson Center. Genre-defying and unforgettable, the Annie Moses Band has topped the charts and been nominated for an Emmy for their PBS specials, “Christmas with the Annie Moses Band” and “The Art of the Love Song.”
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3QD4w6R.
