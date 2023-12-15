Christmas with the Beatles - The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

× Expand Abbey Road Abbey Road

Christmas with the Beatles

Christmas with the Beatles comes to The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theater on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 pm. This special night features the award-winning Beatles tribute band, Abbey Road, and is filled with mashups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves.

Tickets are $35- $65 and may be purchased online at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone at 502.584.7777, and at The Kentucky Center box office at 501 W. Main in Louisville.

The Bomhard Theater is located at 501 W Main, Louisville, KY 40202.

The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.'

For more, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/