Chuck Wagon Gang & Goodman Revival - Woodford Theatre

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Join us on April 13, 2024 at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum for Chuck Wagon Gang & Goodman Revival! This concert is part of the REAL Southern Gospel Weekend, hosted by Les Butler.

Tickets are on sale now.  Tickets are $38.  Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm.

For more information, please visit bluegrasshall.org/

