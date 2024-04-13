Chuck Wagon Gang & Goodman Revival - Woodford Theatre

Join us on April 13, 2024 at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum for Chuck Wagon Gang & Goodman Revival! This concert is part of the REAL Southern Gospel Weekend, hosted by Les Butler.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $38. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm.

For more information, please visit bluegrasshall.org/