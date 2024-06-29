Cinderella at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
The Ramsey Theatre Company brings you Cinderella – the acclaimed Broadway version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1957 television sensation that starred Julie Andrews and was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide.
*This event is SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Package eligible
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
