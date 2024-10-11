Cirque Kalabanté at the Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Cirque Kalabanté at the Norton Center for the Arts

Where cirque meets live percussion and music, this performance features acrobats executing gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, accompanied by the contemporary sounds of live Afro-Jazz, percussion and kora.

For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
859.236.4692
