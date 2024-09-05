× Expand Jeff Caven

Cirque du Soleil at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

September 5-8, 2024

Cirque du Soleil returns to Louisville with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/