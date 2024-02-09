Claire Thompson : Everything You've Ever Dreamed of and More - Lexington Arts League

Claire Thompson | Everything You've Ever Dreamed of and More |February 9 - March 29 Everything You've Ever Dreamed of and More is a show about true love. It's a show about slaying a dragon. It's a show about growing up. It's a show about extra ranch on the side. It's a show about humiliation. It's a show about hellfire. It’s a show about paradise. It's a show about you. It's a show about everything you could ever even dream of. And even more.Visit Claire's website, ClaireThompsonArt.com.

