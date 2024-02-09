Claire Thompson : Everything You've Ever Dreamed of and More - Lexington Arts League

Claire Thompson  |  Everything You've Ever Dreamed of and More  |February 9 - March 29   Everything You've Ever Dreamed of and More is a show about true love. It's a show about slaying a dragon. It's a show about growing up. It's a show about extra ranch on the side. It's a show about humiliation. It's a show about hellfire. It’s a show about paradise. It's a show about you. It's a show about everything you could ever even dream of. And even more.Visit Claire's website, ClaireThompsonArt.com.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/

Art & Exhibitions
859.254.7024
