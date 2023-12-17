Collage & Journaling Workshop - KMAC Louisville

× Expand KMAC Person cutting an image out of a magazine.

Collage & Journaling Workshop

Get inspired by the artwork of Dan Gunn! Join KMAC educators in learning simple bookbinding techniques to create a journal for the new year. Participants will use the collage process to decorate their covers. This workshop is great for beginners or anyone that wants to have fun and be creative. Snacks and libations provided.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops