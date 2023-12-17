Collage & Journaling Workshop - KMAC Louisville

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Collage & Journaling Workshop

Get inspired by the artwork of Dan Gunn! Join KMAC educators in learning simple bookbinding techniques to create a journal for the new year. Participants will use the collage process to decorate their covers. This workshop is great for beginners or anyone that wants to have fun and be creative. Snacks and libations provided.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
502.589.0102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Collage & Journaling Workshop - KMAC Louisville - 2023-12-17 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Collage & Journaling Workshop - KMAC Louisville - 2023-12-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Collage & Journaling Workshop - KMAC Louisville - 2023-12-17 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Collage & Journaling Workshop - KMAC Louisville - 2023-12-17 13:00:00 ical