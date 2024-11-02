ColorFest at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

× Expand Bernheim Forest ColorFest at Bernheim

Join us for Bernheim’s annual celebration of fall at ColorFest on Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily. Immerse yourself in the spectacular array of color that fills Bernheim’s landscape with two days of family fun in nature!

Enjoy crowd-favorite activities like the corn pit, mud pie kitchen, pumpkin rolling, and more, while also experiencing new activities that elevate the science of color in nature. Other highlights of Bernheim’s longest-running festival also include live music, hands-on nature activities, delicious local food and drink, and regional art and craft vendors.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/colorfest-7/2024-11-02/