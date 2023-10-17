Colors Across Cultures - Gallery 104

× Expand Louisville Area Fiber and Textile Artists Colors Across Cultures

Colors Across Cultures

October 17 - November 18 from 10 am – 4 pm

Colors Across Cultures is the theme embraced by the Louisville Area Fiber and Textile Artists for its biennial fall art exhibition on display at Gallery 104 in La Grange. The exhibition builds on the groups 2022 Cradle to Grave show which was inspired by colors of significance in the South Korean culture. Those works were displayed at the Korea Fiber Art Forum Suwon, South Korea.

Learn more about the Louisville Area Fiber & Textile Artists at www.laftalouisville.org.

The public is invited to an Opening Reception at Gallery 104 on Saturday, October 21 from1 – 4 pm.

