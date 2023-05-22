Columbus Ships the Nina and the Pinta in Louisville

- On Thursday June 22nd the “Pinta”, a Replica of a Portuguese Caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers will open as a “floating museum” for dockside educational tours. The Ship will be docked at Louisville Waterfront, 131 W. River Rd, Louisville, KY, 40202 until her departure July 5th

The general public is invited to step back in time & explore the Pinta for self guided tours from the 22nd June-4th July from 9:00a-5:00p daily. No reservations are necessary. Tickets are purchased at the Ship and prices are $8.00 for Adults, $7.00 for Seniors/Military (65+), and $6.00 for Children (5 - 16). Children 4 and under are Free.

For more information call (787) 672-2152 or visit ninapinta.org