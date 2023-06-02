Columbus Ships the Nina and the Pinta in Newport

On Friday June 2nd the “Pinta”, a Replica of a Portuguese Caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers will open as a "floating museum” for dockside educational tours. The Ship will be docked at Hooters, 301 Riverboat Row, Newport, KY, 41071 until her departure June 14th.

The general public is invited to step back in time & explore the Pinta for self guided tours from the 2nd -13th of June from 9:00a-5:00p daily. No reservations are necessary. Tickets are purchased at the Ship and prices are $8.00 for adults, $7.00 for Seniors/Military (65+), and $6.00 for Children (5 - 16). Children 4 and under are Free.

For more information call (787) 672-2152 or visit ninapinta.org