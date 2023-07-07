Columbus Ships the Nina and the Pinta in Owensboro
to
Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Columbus Ships the Nina and the Pinta in Owensboro
On Friday July 7th the “Pinta”, a Replica of a Portuguese Caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers will open as a “floating museum” for dockside educational tours. The Ship will be docked at English Park, 2 Woodford Ave, Owensboro, KY, 42303 until her departure July 11th.
The general public is invited to step back in time & explore the Pinta for self guided tours from the 7th-10th of July from 9:00a-5:00p daily. No reservations are necessary. Tickets are purchased at the Ship and prices are $8.00 for Adults, $7.00 for Seniors/Military (65+), and $6.00 for Children (5 - 16). Children 4 and under are Free
For more information call (787) 672-2152 or visit ninapinta.org