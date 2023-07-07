Columbus Ships the Nina and the Pinta in Owensboro

On Friday July 7th the “Pinta”, a Replica of a Portuguese Caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers will open as a “floating museum” for dockside educational tours. The Ship will be docked at English Park, 2 Woodford Ave, Owensboro, KY, 42303 until her departure July 11th.

The general public is invited to step back in time & explore the Pinta for self guided tours from the 7th-10th of July from 9:00a-5:00p daily. No reservations are necessary. Tickets are purchased at the Ship and prices are $8.00 for Adults, $7.00 for Seniors/Military (65+), and $6.00 for Children (5 - 16). Children 4 and under are Free

For more information call (787) 672-2152 or visit ninapinta.org