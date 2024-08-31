Comedienne Licita "Sweet baby Kita - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

Old Timers Reunion of Glasgow present

OLD TIMERS LAUGH OUT LOUD SHOW featuring comedian SWEET BABY KITA and hosted by comedian MEECH DOG with special guests Kaleah Francis and Andrian J

Introducing the most Professional, Classy, Multidimensional and Unforgettable Comedienne ever! Licita "Sweet baby Kita" Cromer a native of Spartanburg SC, she's a female Comedian currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia. She has been making audiences laugh professionally for over 10 years and has continued to make everyone she comes in contact with a laugh. Kita is a charismatic, hilarious, creative, and possess a vibe that is contagious like the chicken pox

Demetrius MEECH DOG Wheeler is a Professional Comedian from Louisville, KY.

Groups of 10 or more use promo code OTR24 for ticket discount

This event is 18 years and older

The Plaza Theatre, located in the heart of Glasgow, KY, offers live concert events by local, regional and national performing artists. Since 1934, the Plaza is home to many community, church and civic groups who utilize the beloved venue for concerts, plays, recitals, and graduations.

For more information, please call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com/