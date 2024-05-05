Comedy All-Star Open Mic - TEN20 Craft Brewery
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Many of Louisville's best standup comics take the stage
Comedy All-Star Open Mic - TEN20 Craft Brewery
Join us the day after the Derby and unwind with a beer and some laughs at the Comedy All-Star Open Mic at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.
We invited some of our favorite comics from across the region.
Admission is free. Enjoy a night of fun, craft beer and tasty pizza from MozzaPi.
The show is free. Reservations help us ensure seating for everyone.
For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/67964-may-5-comedy-all-star-open-mic