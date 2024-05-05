Comedy All-Star Open Mic - TEN20 Craft Brewery

to

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Comedy All-Star Open Mic - TEN20 Craft Brewery

Join us the day after the Derby and unwind with a beer and some laughs at the Comedy All-Star Open Mic at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

We invited some of our favorite comics from across the region.

Admission is free. Enjoy a night of fun, craft beer and tasty pizza from MozzaPi.

The show is free. Reservations help us ensure seating for everyone.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/67964-may-5-comedy-all-star-open-mic

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Comedy All-Star Open Mic - TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2024-05-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy All-Star Open Mic - TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2024-05-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy All-Star Open Mic - TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2024-05-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy All-Star Open Mic - TEN20 Craft Brewery - 2024-05-05 19:00:00 ical